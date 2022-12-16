Look: Seahawks Cheerleaders New Outfit Going Viral

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 16:Seattle Seahawks cheerleaders cheer against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on October 16, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Tom Hauck/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks hosted the San Francisco 49ers in a pivotal NFC West showdown.

Seattle needs a win to stay alive in the race for the division. If the 49ers eek out a win tonight, San Francisco will win the NFC West and secure a spot in the playoffs.

Before the action kicked off, though, the Seahawks cheerleading squad started making headlines. The Seahawks Dancers posted a series of photos showing off their new outfit.

With winter rolling in, the Seahawks Dancers showed off their new winter outfit.

"Our newest winter whites. ❄️ We’re so excited to unveil our new holiday attire this season!" the Seahawks Dancers Instagram account said.

The new outfits captured social media's attention, with the photos gathering nearly 2,000 likes over the course of the past 24 hours.

As for the actual game tonight, San Francisco leads the Seahawks 7-0.