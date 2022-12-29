Look: Seahawks Coach Botched Garrett Wilson's Name

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 25: Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets stands during the national anthem against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks take on the New York Jets this week in a game that will decide both of their seasons. But one Seahawks coach may have inadvertently given one of the Jets' biggest stars even more ammunition to play his tail off.

During his Thursday press conference, Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt botched the name of Jets rookie wide receiver and leading pass catcher Garrett Wilson. He referred to the former Ohio State star as "Chris Garrett" and never seemed to catch his mistake.

"(Tariq Woolen) is not going to line up across from Sauce Gardner one single time," Hurtt said. "He's got to cover Chris Garrett, Corey Davis and the rest of this wide receivers group..."

Hurtt might have mentally mixed up Wilson with his former Ohio State teammate Chris Olave, who the Saints also played earlier this year. But that's not going to save him from the wrath of angry fans.

The post is going viral with over 34,000 views in the past half an hour. Jets fans are fuming and expect that Wilson is going to make the Seahawks pay for Hurtt's insult on Sunday.

"What's sad is that this guy is a DC going up against an opponent with a rookie WR that's a candidate for OROY and he doesn't know his name," one user replied.

"BULLETIN BOARD MATERIAL," wrote another.

"wow lol u gon learn," a third wrote.

The Jets and Seahawks game will be at 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.