Look: Seahawks Players Are Furious With Pete Carroll Snub

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its five finalists for the coveted Coach of the Year award.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was not on the list.

After entering the year with what was originally considered one of the worst team's in the league, Carroll led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a trip to the postseason. His loyal players are understandably upset about this snub.

“Man I don’t understand how Pete isn’t a finalist!” Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs wrote on Twitter. “Not a top 5 coaching job with a team everybody expected to be sorry? Y’all killed me last year when I said “Pete told me we’re not rebuilding we’re trying to win now!” once i re-signed!”

Comeback Player of the Year finalist Geno Smith agreed with his teammate with a much more simple message.

"Peter Clay Carroll," he wrote.

The Giants' Brian Daboll, the Bills' Sean McDermott, the Jaguars' Doug Pederson, the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan and the Eagles' Nick Sirianni make up the five finalists.