Look: Sean McVay Furious With 1 Rams Play

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 NFL season with hopes of winning back to back Super Bowls.

Instead, the Rams are closer to owning the worst record in the NFL than they are to earning a playoff spot. It's been a disastrous season for the Rams, who have been plagued by injuries this year.

The Rams are now relying on Baker Mayfield as their quarterback, despite him being on the team for only a few days. Mayfield has actually played well tonight and had the Rams driving in the second quarter.

Unfortunately, a fumble from running back Cam Akers ruined the team's nice drive. Head coach Sean McVay was furious on the sideline after the team's best offensive drive came to a screeching halt.

Here was his reaction to the fumble:

Thankfully, the Rams forced a turnover on the next Raiders possession to hold Las Vegas' lead to 10 points at the half.

Can Baker Mayfield and the Rams find some offense in the second half?