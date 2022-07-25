Look: Sean McVay Practice Video Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with Andrew Whitworth #77 following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When it comes to working with offenses, few coaches in the NFL are as hands-on as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

During today's training camp, McVay decided to play the role of an NFL defensive back for some basic receiving drills. McVay lined up as a cornerback across from Cooper Kupp and ran his route part of the way before Kupp caught a pass from Matthew Stafford.

"Coach McVay's getting some defensive runs in against Cooper Kupp," ESPN tweeted.

The clip is going viral with over 175,000 views in less than 10 minutes. Though the fans in the comments aren't exactly ready to anoint McVay as the next Darrelle Revis:

"Still better defense than Eli Apple vs Kupp in the (Super Bowl)," one fan replied.

"He didn’t even do anything (laughing emoji) y’all swear," wrote another.

"breaking: 36 year old man lightly jogs," a third fan wrote.

Okay, so it wasn't exactly Darrell Green lining up in his late-30s to take on the best that the NFL has to offer. And maybe it is a slow news day given that it's the first day of training camp for only a few teams.

All of that said, it once again highlights just how passionate Sean McVay is for the game of football and working with his players.

With some of the rumors we've seen this year about McVay eyeing the exit in favor of greener pastures, that makes it pretty noteworthy.