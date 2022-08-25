Look: Sean McVay Quote Goes Viral Following Practice Fight

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals started sharing the practice field together.

It's the first time the two teams faced each other since their Super Bowl a few months ago. Before the festivities kicked off, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his hope for the practices.

"The goal is really to get good work in, positively push one another. We don’t want any cheap stuff," he said. "We have no place for fighting. We have to be able to get two good days of work. These opportunities really matter, and we can’t afford to miss it for dumb (expletive). We won’t have it. I don’t expect that and I know Zac are very much aligned.”

Well the "dumb s***" happened anyway.

A brawl broke out between the two teams on Thursday afternoon with star defensive tackle Aaron Donald swinging helmets at Bengals players.

McVay won't be happy with what transpired on the field this afternoon.

We'll also have to wait and see if Donald will face punishment from the NFL for his actions on the field today.