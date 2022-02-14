Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancé Reacts To Super Bowl Win

In the biggest game of his professional life, Rams head coach Sean McVay came out on top. Three years ago, McVay was the youngest coach in Super Bowl history, losing 13-3 to Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Now, at age 36, he’s a Super Bowl champion. On Monday, McVay’s fiancé, Veronika Khomyn, posted about the work the Rams’ coach put in to be in this moment.

“I’ve seen this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks,” Khomyn wrote. “He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends… is a dream come true!!! I love you babe, you deserve this times a million. Victory tastes pretty damn good!”

There was speculation going into Sunday that Sean McVay could actually walk away from coaching if he were to win a Super Bowl.

Before and after the game, the boy genius tried to downplay those reports. However, McVay has been very open about his plans to get married and raise a family. Perhaps that would force football to take a backseat.

Who knows what the future holds, but right now Sean McVay is in elite company. And what a journey it’s been thus far.