The NFC Championship Game is coming down to the wire.

The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers are tied, 17-17, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are playing for a spot in the Super Bowl, where Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are waiting.

This would be the second Super Bowl trip for head coach Sean McVay. The Rams head coach is still quite young, but he’s already building up a pretty impressive resume.

McVay’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, posted a heartwarming message on her Instagram Story prior to Sunday’s game.

The McVay family could be doing some major celebrating tonight.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are tied, 17-17, with two minutes to play.

The game is on FOX.