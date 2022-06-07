Look: Sean McVay's Special Wedding Cake Went Viral

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn as his mother, Cindy McVay looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

No one has had a better 2022 than Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay so far.

The Rams head coach finally won his first Super Bowl with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Just a few months later, he's now a married man.

Over the weekend, he and longtime partner Veronika Khomyn, tied the knot. Of course, an NFL head coach's wedding - well no wedding, actually - wouldn't be complete without a cake.

McVay's just so happened to be a little special. To commemorate the Rams Super Bowl win, McVay and his now wife celebrated with a replica of the Lombardi Trophy.

Rather than try to cut into it, the Rams head coach decided to take a bite out of it.

In his five NFL seasons, McVay has racked up a 55-26 record with three NFC West titles and two Super Bowl appearances and a win.