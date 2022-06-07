Look: Sean McVay's Special Wedding Cake Went Viral
No one has had a better 2022 than Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay so far.
The Rams head coach finally won his first Super Bowl with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Just a few months later, he's now a married man.
Over the weekend, he and longtime partner Veronika Khomyn, tied the knot. Of course, an NFL head coach's wedding - well no wedding, actually - wouldn't be complete without a cake.
McVay's just so happened to be a little special. To commemorate the Rams Super Bowl win, McVay and his now wife celebrated with a replica of the Lombardi Trophy.
Rather than try to cut into it, the Rams head coach decided to take a bite out of it.
In his five NFL seasons, McVay has racked up a 55-26 record with three NFC West titles and two Super Bowl appearances and a win.