Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Heartwarming Photos

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl just a few months ago, but the team is off to a troubling start to the 2022 season.

Los Angeles sits at 2-1 on the year, but has looked shaky over the past few weeks. A road game against the San Francisco 49ers will bring a tough test for the Rams on Monday night.

Thankfully, Rams head coach Sean McVay has a good support system. One week ago today, Veronika Khomyn showed support for her husband during the early portion of the season.

"Love you," she said in the post.

The couple reportedly met during McVay's time as an assistant coach for the Washington organization. Khomyn was attending school in the Washington D.C. area.

They moved to Los Angeles after McVay landed the Rams head coaching job.

She'll be watching as the Rams face off against the 49ers on Monday night.