Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For The Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is fast approaching.

That means more and more picks for the winner of the game will be coming in over the coming days, including today (Monday).

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who was introduced as head coach on Monday afternoon, was asked to reveal his pick for the big game. His answer won't surprise you.

"I'm picking the Eagles. We never want anyone in our division to win anything," Payton said.

His pick would potentially be different if he was still at FOX, but that's not the world we live in.

Payton will have his eyes glued to the TV as he tries to help the Broncos get to the Chiefs' level.

This is a Broncos team that hasn't been to a Super Bowl, let alone the playoffs, since the 2015-16 season.