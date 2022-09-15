Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Prediction For Jimmy Garoppolo

Sean Payton has faith in Jimmy Garoppolo as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Despite bringing the 49ers to an NFC Championship game last season, Jimmy G lost his 2022 starting gig to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. While the team is sticking with Lance as their starter for now, Payton believes the veteran quarterback will be back under center by the time the season is over.

"I think there are seven or eight teams that we're gonna see, not because of injury, we're gonna see more than one quarterback play," he said during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "I think, and I believe, don't kid yourself, that we're gonna see Garoppolo back in that lineup."

Lance got off to a rough start in 2022 with a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. The former No. 3 overall pick completed 13/28 passes for 168 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception en route to the 19-10 defeat.

The 49ers organization granted Garoppolo permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, but a deal never got done. The 30-year-old quarterback remains on the roster, waiting in the wings for his call to action.

Lance will need to notch an improved performance in Week 2 if he wants to keep Garoppolo at bay.

The Niners will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.