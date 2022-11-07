Look: Sean Payton Reveals If He Thinks He'll Coach Again

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

After so many years grinding away in New Orleans, Sean Payton knew it was time to step away for a bit.

And while the former Saints coach says he enjoys his time in front of the camera as an analyst, he knows where his future lies. Telling The Athletic's Jeff Howe, “I do think at some point I’ll coach again."

But only on his terms:

I think there are a lot of dysfunctional teams in our league. There are some places where talent can die. I just want to avoid those places.

The NFL world reacted to what Payton had to say about a potential return to the sideline on Monday.

"Payton not coming to the Raiders. Got it," a fan replied.

"Cowboys don't make the playoffs, Jerry will be making the call," another said.

"Denver is not one of the places..." another fan campaigned. "#NextBroncosHeadCoach."

With so much turnover in the NFL each year it makes sense for Payton to wait it out for the right opportunity.