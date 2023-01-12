Look: Sean Payton Schedules Job Interview With 1 Team

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After getting permission from the Saints to speak with some other teams about potentially becoming a head coach elsewhere, Sean Payton finally has his first interview scheduled.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have scheduled an in-person interview with Payton for their head coaching vacancy this month. Per the report, team officials will meet with Payton in Los Angeles this Tuesday.

Payton announced his retirement from the NFL after 15 years as head coach of the Saints. But after one year as an analyst, he apparently wants to get back in the saddle.

The Broncos are arguably the most appealing option, boasting a franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson and a quality defense. Of the five teams seeking a new head coach, Denver has the smallest holes in their roster by far.

Perhaps as importantly, they have the league's wealthiest ownership group - one that would probably have no issue with making Payton the highest-paid coach in football.

During his 15-year tenure with the Saints, Sean Payton went 152-89 with a 9-8 record in the playoffs along with a title win in Super Bowl XLIV. He had 10 winning seasons and led the Saints to the playoffs nine times.

More importantly, he is a bonafide quarterback whisperer - which the Broncos desperately need in order to get Wilson back on track.

Will Sean Payton be the next head coach of the Broncos?