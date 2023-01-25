Look: Sean Payton's Most-Likely Decision For 2023 Revealed

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Sean Payton former head coach of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 25, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Sean Payton has been the target for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but it appears he's more likely to return to the broadcast booth in 2023.

The Denver Broncos, one of the leading candidates to land Payton, have not requested a second interview with the former Saints head coach.

NFL Network insider Mike Garofolo believes the most-likely path for Payton is at least on more year with Fox.

"It's not like he's that desperate to get back into coaching that he's just gonna take any job. It's gonna have to be the right situation on both side of the table. It does not feel like that's where we are right now," Garafolo said.

Payton has been out of the NFL since stepping down after the 2021 season. He joined the Fox network for the 2022 season, and is looking more and more likely to return for another year in 2023.