Look: Sean Payton's True Feelings On Russell Wilson Revealed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job.

According to multiple reports, the interview lasted several hours. However, Payton left the building without signing a new deal as he has several more interviews lined up.

Denver is the betting favorite to land Payton, but some have wondered if he actually wants to work with Russell Wilson. Well, according to a new report, he does.

"The Broncos remain in very strong position to be able to get Sean Payton, whatever the interest level by other teams," NFL insider Mark Maske said. "They have the NFL's wealthiest owners. Payton has told associates that he likes the Broncos' stable ownership and is willing to work with Russell Wilson."

Payton is probably "willing to work" with just about anyone if the organization will pay him over $20 million per season - what reports have indicated the Broncos are willing to pay him.

The Super Bowl-winning coach is set to interview with the Carolina Panthers later this week.