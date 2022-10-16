Look: SEC Announces Punishment For Tennessee's Field Storm

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers fans coordinate to checker Neyland during the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

The SEC has fined Tennessee after its students rushed the field on Saturday night.

In a statement, the league said that it violated the competition area policy after the students rushed the field and took down one of the goalposts.

The school will be fined $100K as this is its second offense to the policy. Tennessee was last fined for a violation back in 2006 during a basketball game against Florida.

Even though the school will be punished, it likely doesn't care too much after Saturday night's upset. The Vols took down the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, and are now 7-0 on the season.

The game featured a lot of twists and turns after the Vols were up by as many as 18 at one point. The Crimson Tide came storming back and were even leading heading into the fourth quarter before it slipped away.

Tennessee will now take on Tennessee-Martin next week while Alabama will play Mississippi State back in Tuscaloosa.