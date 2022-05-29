Look: SEC Baseball Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified

SEC Network.

The fan who went viral at the SEC Tournament earlier this week has been identified.

Jake Beck, the fan donning Tennessee Volunteers gear at the SEC Tournament, isn't actually a Tennessee fan. He's an Auburn fan. But he hates Alabama so much that he's willing to root for the Vols.

The "Tennessee fan" is actually a freshman baseball player at Marion Military Institute. But he's a die-hard Auburn fan, too.

AL.com had more:

Beck’s mother, Jacki Beck, confirmed to AL.com her son wore his Auburn colors for the Tigers’ upset loss to Kentucky 3-1 in a single-elimination game of the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Met.

He is also a Tennessee fan, thanks to a friendship he developed with one of the players, so he came prepared with his second outfit.

Jake went viral later in the week.

Hey, hating on Alabama is exhausting.