Look: SEC Coach Calls Out Rival Following Saturday's Win

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was overjoyed by his team's season-opening win over Georgia State. But while celebrating the big win, he also took a shot at one of his team's rivals.

Speaking to the media after the game, Beamer took a not-so-subtle shot at the Tennessee Volunteers for not being able to beat Georgia State back in 2019.

“I know other SEC teams have faced this team and aren’t feeling how we are now," Beamer said.

It wasn't the first time he did that either. A few days earlier, Beamer pointed out that Georgia State would be a challenge because they had beaten the Vols a few years earlier.

Shane Beamer and his Gamecocks are set to host Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium on November. They'll be trying to snap a three-game losing streak against the Vols.

Last year, Beamer and the Gamecocks went to Neyland Stadium and got crushed, losing 45-20 while giving up the most points of their entire season.

Clearly that loss did little to humble Beamer as he works to lift the Gamecocks into the upper echelon of SEC teams.

South Carolina went 7-6 last season is Beamer's first season at the helm. Expectations are already higher this year after their high-profile acquisition of Spencer Rattler via the transfer portal.

The next step has to be beating the middle-of-the-pack SEC teams - including Tennessee.