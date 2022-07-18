Look: SEC Commissioner Takes A Shot At The Big Ten

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 28: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey attends the AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Mississippi State and Texas Tech at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 28, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The SEC vs. Big Ten rivalry has become arguably the biggest rivalry between two conferences in all of college sports. The stakes of their games certainly rank among the highest on a yearly basis.

But as the Big Ten prepares to add USC and UCLA to their ranks, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey doesn't seem at all bothered by the growing strength of the rival conference. Speaking to the media this week, Sankey made it clear that the SEC does not feel compelled to act any differently in response to "others' decisions."

"There's no sense of urgency in our league," Sankey said. "No panic in reaction to others' decision. We know who we are. We're confident in our collective strength."

That's a not-so-subtle shot at the Big Ten, and one that SEC fans will certainly take great pride in.

The SEC has dominated college football for decades. Since 2006 they've won all but three national titles and had a representative in every single edition of the BCS National Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

That hasn't stopped the SEC from trying to grow even further though. They added Texas A&M and Missouri in 2012 and will be adding Texas and Oklahoma by 2025.

The SEC reigns supreme in football and is primed to do so for many years to come. They've quietly been a growing power in college baseball too.

Will the SEC and Big Ten rivalry overshadow all other conferences in college sports?