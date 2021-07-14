Look: SEC Football Program Makes Embarrassing Graphic Mistake

In an age where college football prospects are intensely focused on what they can post on social media, creating enticing graphics is a valuable tool on the recruiting trail. Unfortunately, someone in the Tigers program made a major mistake on this Auburn graphic.

On Tuesday, three-star offensive tackle recruit Jacob Hood posted a graphic of himself in an Auburn uniform posing next to a Heisman Trophy with “Heisman Hood” in bold letters.

While in theory this is a decent graphic, there was one major problem.

If you zoom in on the trophy, you can clearly see that it’s former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s Heisman from 2019.

Auburn appears to be sending out recruiting graphics using Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy. I thought @VerneFUNquist was lying when he showed this to me. https://t.co/pSJ3KGBAw1 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) July 14, 2021

With three Heisman Trophy winners in Auburn football history, this mistake was easily avoidable. Hood could have been posed next to Cam Newton’s trophy from 2010, Bo Jackson’s from 1985 or even Pat Sullivan’s from 1971 — but instead, the honors went to a quarterback from the wrong Tigers program.

Luckily for Auburn, they aren’t in competition with LSU to land Hood. In addition to newly-hired head coach Bryan Harsin’s program, the No. 56 ranked OT in the 2022 class has big-name schools like Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami and Mississippi State at the top of his list, per 247Sports.

Landing Hood would certainly be big for the Tigers’ future recruiting success. As of right now, Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked dead last in the SEC at No. 14.