Look: SEC Has Overtaken Big Ten In Notable Stat

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Big Ten and the SEC have been going against each other in multiple ways this season.

Yes, there are games between teams in both conferences against each other, but there's also been the competition between how many minutes fans have spent watching each conference.

The Big Ten was leading for a good bit before the SEC surpassed it, even though the latter has had fewer games on rated networks. SEC ratings are actually up by double digits through the first eight weeks of the season.

These ratings have the opportunity to jump even more, especially with this week's slate of games.

Alabama is set to travel to Baton Rouge to take on arch-rival LSU, while Tennessee travels to Athens to take on top-ranked Georgia.

In the Big Ten, there are some good games (Penn State-Ohio State, Michigan-Michigan State) but they don't stack up to the SEC matchups.