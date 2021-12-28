Look: The SEC Is Off To A Brutal Start This Bowl Season

The SEC isn’t exactly exhibiting the postseason dominance we’ve come to expect from it this year.

So far, three teams from the conference have taken the field for their respective bowl games. And so far, each of these teams have fallen to programs from non-Power-Five conferences.

Missouri fell to Army 22-24 in the Armed Forces Bowl, UCF took down Florida 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl and No. 13 Houston defeated Auburn 17-13 in the Birmingham Bowl.

While the SEC may be off to a rough start, the conference still has nine more opportunities to make this record right.

Mississippi State will take on Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, South Carolina will face off against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Tennessee will play Purdue in the Music City Bowl, Arkansas will take the field against Penn State in the Outback Bowl, Kentucky will take on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, Ole Miss will play Baylor in the Sugar Bowl and LSU will face off against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

The SEC also has two teams in the College Football Playoff. Alabama will look to take down Cincinnati and Georgia will play Michigan for a chance to set up a conference-championship rematch in the National Championship game.