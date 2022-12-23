Look: SEC Team Will Honor Mike Leach During Bowl Game Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars looks on trailing 39-36 to the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As the wider college football world continues to pay tribute to the late-great Mike Leach, one SEC team plans to go a little above and beyond for him in today's bowl game.

Ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest, Missouri intends to honor Leach with a special decal. They will have the word "MIKE" on the back of their helmets with the letter "I" being replaced by a pirate cow bell - an homage to his signature nickname.

Just about every SEC team has done some sort of tribute to Leach during bowl season, ranging from moments of silence to stickers. But this one feels extra special.

Some fans are complaining that the sticker isn't visible enough for fans to even be able to see it in photos, let alone on screen during the Gasparilla Bowl today. For most though, it's the thought that counts.

Mike Leach coached against Missouri five times as a head coach - once while at Mississippi State and four times at Texas Tech.

Former Tigers head coach Gary Pinkel went 3-1 against Leach while Eliah Drinkwitz lost his only game against him in 2020.

Leach was an innovating offensive mind though and he helped popularize the Air Raid offense that has turned so many teams into offensive juggernauts during his two decades as a head coach.

The Gasparilla Bowl will be played at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.