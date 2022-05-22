Look: Serena Williams Card Has Sold For Record Amount

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates in her Women's Singles Final match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Serena Williams patch rookie card has sold for a good chunk of money.

It was a 2003 signed patch card and it sold for $266,400 on Saturday night. It's now the largest sale ever for a women's sports card.

Here's a look at the card:

Williams was absolutely dynamite during her rookie season in 2003. She finished the year with a 38-3 record in singles and won four titles, two of which were majors.

She won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while also making the semifinals at the French Open.

Williams ended up finishing the year with the No. 3 ranking heading into 2004.

Since then, she's been one of the best tennis players of all time. She currently has 23 major titles and 73 overall titles.

Williams has also won over 850 matches, though it remains to be seen when she plays again this season.