Look: Serena Williams Card Has Sold For Record Amount
The Serena Williams patch rookie card has sold for a good chunk of money.
It was a 2003 signed patch card and it sold for $266,400 on Saturday night. It's now the largest sale ever for a women's sports card.
Here's a look at the card:
Williams was absolutely dynamite during her rookie season in 2003. She finished the year with a 38-3 record in singles and won four titles, two of which were majors.
She won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while also making the semifinals at the French Open.
Williams ended up finishing the year with the No. 3 ranking heading into 2004.
Since then, she's been one of the best tennis players of all time. She currently has 23 major titles and 73 overall titles.
Williams has also won over 850 matches, though it remains to be seen when she plays again this season.