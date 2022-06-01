Look: Shaedon Sharpe Announces NBA Draft Decision

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - FEBRUARY 12: Shaedon Sharpe #21 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during halftime against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on February 12, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Elite Kentucky basketball recruit Shaedon Sharpe will remain in the 2022 NBA Draft after receiving positive feedback from prospective teams this offseason.

Sharpe took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday night.

"First and foremost, through God’s blessings, it has been a privilege to attend the University of Kentucky. Thank you #BBN for your support during my time with @kentuckymbb - With the positive feedback I’ve received I will be remaining in the NBA Draft," he wrote.

Sharpe joined the Wildcats as a five-star recruit midway through this past season, but didn't log a single minute for Coach Cal's program. The No. 1 shooting guard in the nation decided to hold off on taking the court after reclassifying and heading to Lexington for the spring semester.

NBA teams looking to draft Sharpe will have to base their analysis strictly off his pre-draft workouts and potential. The soon-to-be 19 year old was a late bloomer in high school and has no in-game experience at the collegiate level.

That being said, it appears Sharpe got enough positive feedback to confirm his projection as a first-round pick in this year's draft. Many analysts have him going somewhere in the lottery — possibly even top-five.

At 6-foot-5, Sharpe has excellent size for a shooting guard. He also has a solid handle and explosive athleticism at the rim.