Look: Shakira Confirms Split With Soccer Star

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Shakira attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Colombian pop star Shakira and Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué have reportedly decided to call it quits.

On Saturday, the couple announced the end of their 12-year relationship via a PR release. Which read:

We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect [our] privacy. Thank you for your understanding.

Shakira met the Barcelona defender back in 2010 during the global promotion of her World Cup anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” She and Piqué share two children.

Two major names in their respective industries, Shakira and Piqué combined to form a power couple of sorts. So when it was rumored that things were crumbling, Spanish media was all over it.

Especially when it was reported that Piqué had moved out of the family's home to live by himself in Barcelona. And more recently, allegations of cheating.

Shakira herself had hinted towards some fractures in the relationship back in Febraury. And now it appears the 45-year-old singer and 35-year-old footballer will go their own ways.