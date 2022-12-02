Look: Shane Beamer Trolls Tennessee Fan After Upset Win

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer led the Gamecocks to one of their biggest wins in recent memory when they stunned No. 5 Tennessee a few weeks ago. But Beamer's biggest win over Tennessee may have come yesterday.

Yesterday the Gamecocks announced that Beamer would be a part of the SEC Network's coverage of Saturday's SEC Championship Game. But one Tennessee Volunteers fan replied that he would "rather listen to my wife’s fingernails on a chalkboard."

Beamer saw the comment and decided to have a little fun. Taking to Twitter, Beamer joked that he hasn't heard any Tennessee fans taunt him in recent weeks - since his team's win over the Vols.

"Does that mean you won’t be tuning in Jeff? I was wondering where all the TN fans that lived in my Twitter mentions for the last year went … Haven’t heard from you in a couple of weeks . Welcome Back . Good luck in your bowl game," Beamer joked.

Vols fans were understandably furious and let Shane Beamer know it in his replies. But no amount of whataboutism can take away the fact that the Gamecocks ended the Vols' national title hopes.

And it wasn't just that Tennessee lost to South Carolina - it was how they lost. The Vols gave up 63 points to the Gamecocks and lost the game by four scores.

Shane Beamer and South Carolina are going to be savoring this one all winter, spring and summer.