Look: Shannon Sharpe Had To Be Separated From NBA Star's Father During Lakers-Grizzles Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe reacts from courtside during a 122-121 Lakers win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Before the first half of the Grizzlies-Lakers game came to an end, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe found himself at the center of a confrontation.

Sharpe, who was sitting courtside, got in a shouting match with several players on the Grizzlies. It didn't take long for Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks to approach Sharpe.

While the referees and security team at Cyrpto.com Arena tried their best to break this scrum up, Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, decided to get close to Sharpe.

As you'd expect, the Hall of Famer wasn't happy about that.

Check it out:

Sharpe spoke to ESPN at halftime about this altercation.

"They didn't want this smoke, Dave," Sharpe said. "They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain't about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, 'F--- me'. I said, 'F--- you' back. He started to come at me, and I said, 'You don't want these problems.' And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn't want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn't want no problems.

"But I wanted anything they had. Don't let these fools fool you now.

Later in the game, ESPN's camera crew caught Sharpe and Morant shaking hands. It seems like they squashed whatever beef they had in the first half.

This altercation overshadowed the fact that Los Angeles actually snapped Memphis' 11-game winning streak on Friday night.