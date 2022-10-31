Look: Shannon Sharpe's Halloween Costume Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe's Halloween costume might be a bit too scary for some sports fans to handle.

During Monday's episode of Undisputed, the former NFL star donned a mask of his co-anchor, Skip Bayless. He shouted, "How 'bout them Cowboys!" to add more realism to the attire.

We can't confirm nor deny that Sharpe spent the whole week salivating over Tim Tebow game film to prepare for the role. But that mask might give LeBron James more nightmares than a child seeing Michael Myers or Freddy Krueger for the first time.

Once Sharpe took off his disguise, he and Bayless naturally talked at length about the Cowboys. The Hall of Fame tight end called Dallas the NFC's third-best team behind the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Sharpe is concerned about its struggles against the run after giving up 240 yards on the ground during Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears.

Bayless, on the other hand, said Dak Prescott played his best game since Week 1 of the 2021 season. He gives his favorite team a nine out of 10 chance to reach the NFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys can rest up and enjoy Halloween ahead of a Week 9 bye. Chances are most debate shows will still lead with them next Monday anyway.