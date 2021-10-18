Look: Shannon Sharpe’s Message To DK Metcalf Going Viral

Shannon Sharpe and a star NFL wide receiver are feuding on social media today.

Last night, with the Seahawks down by three points, DK Metcalf went for extra yardage rather than stepping out of bounds. He fumbled the ball in the process, but thankfully for Seattle, it was recovered by a teammate. The Seahawks were able to spike the ball and make a game-tying field goal, forcing overtime.

Pittsburgh went on to win the game, 23-20.

Sharpe blasted Metcalf for his fumble on social media, calling out the wide receiver for making a dumb decision.

What was D. K thinking? Why try to play hero 🏈 in that situation? — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2021

Metcalf responded on Twitter on Monday morning.

“Stop questioning me lil boy,” Metcalf tweeted.

Stop questioning me lil boy 😂 https://t.co/mPLCou2WSX — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 18, 2021

Sharpe had a blunt response, escalating the feud.

“Nothing to question. That was ‘DUMB ASS’ play and your pride won’t let you admit it. ‘You’ can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day,” he tweeted.

Nothing to question. That was “DUMB ASS” play and your pride won’t let you admit it. “You” can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/hw1zuHj51l — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2021

It’s been tough times for the Seahawks as of late.

Seattle, which is currently without Russell Wilson due to a finger injury, dropped to 2-4 on the season with Sunday night’s loss.