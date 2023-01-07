Look: Shannon Sharpe's Reaction To Missing LeBron James Dunk Going Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

"Undisputed" co-host and LeBron James superfan Shannon Sharpe was in the house for Lakers-Hawks on Friday night but it wasn't all smiles for Uncle Shay.

When the moment came for Sharpe to capture the King coming down the lane for a soaring dunk, the Hall of Fame tight end fumbled his phone and missed it.

"I missed it on my FCKING camera phone and I was upset," Shannon tweeted.

His reaction began to go viral on Twitter over the weekend.

"Bro was there in real life… why he need a camera?" a fan asked.

"'Camera phone' I think we know why they call him Unc," another commented.

"This funny as hell dawg."

"Unc [really] said camera phone," another cried.

"Somebody shoulda stopped serving Unc," another user laughed.

Gotta be ready for your moment Unc! A memory nonetheless though.