Look: Shannon Sharpe's Reaction To Missing LeBron James Dunk Going Viral
"Undisputed" co-host and LeBron James superfan Shannon Sharpe was in the house for Lakers-Hawks on Friday night but it wasn't all smiles for Uncle Shay.
When the moment came for Sharpe to capture the King coming down the lane for a soaring dunk, the Hall of Fame tight end fumbled his phone and missed it.
"I missed it on my FCKING camera phone and I was upset," Shannon tweeted.
His reaction began to go viral on Twitter over the weekend.
"Bro was there in real life… why he need a camera?" a fan asked.
"'Camera phone' I think we know why they call him Unc," another commented.
"This funny as hell dawg."
"Unc [really] said camera phone," another cried.
"Somebody shoulda stopped serving Unc," another user laughed.
Gotta be ready for your moment Unc! A memory nonetheless though.