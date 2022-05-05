Look: Shaq Is Getting Roasted For What He Said Tonight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro is a special player, but legendary big man Shaquille O'Neal probably took his compliments a little too far on Wednesday night.

Herro was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year this week. Wednesday night, during Game 2 of the Heat vs. Sixers second round playoff series, O'Neal paid him a major compliment.

O'Neal believes that Herro deserves to be mentioned in the same category as the Luka Doncics and Trae Youngs of the world.

"We're all marveling [Tyler Herro] right now," Shaq said.

Charles Barkley was quick to say that while Herro is a good player, he shouldn't be mentioned in the same breath as Doncic and Young.

Most NBA fans are likely on Barkley's side.

"Stop posting overrated players who the media try to hype. Now post KD, Harden and Kyrie. Real NBA hoopers," one fan tweeted in response.

"This is one of those rare situations where the basketball player is straight up wrong. Luka is a top 5 talent and top 10 player. He’s in his own tier then Trae and then Herro," another fan added on social media.

"Shaq literally knows no ball it’s crazy," one fan joked.

To be fair to Shaq, he's at least been consistent with his takes on the shooting guard.

(He's still wrong, though.)