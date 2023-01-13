Look: Shaq Paid Up On Bet To Eat Frog After TCU Loss
Shaquille O'Neal was a man of his word on Thursday night during TNT's "Inside The NBA.
Shaq made a bet with Ernie Johnson that TCU would beat Georgia in the 2023 National Championship Game but lost badly. Georgia blew TCU out on Monday night, 65-7 in a game that was over by halftime.
To settle the bet, Shaq had to eat frog legs on national television.
Here's the full video:
Johnson even showed up with a Georgia helmet on to deliver the frog legs. It was a perfect way to be a little petty (in a friendly way) to the Hall of Famer.
Shaq will have to think twice before taking an underdog in a championship game next time.