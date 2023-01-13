Look: Shaq Paid Up On Bet To Eat Frog After TCU Loss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal was a man of his word on Thursday night during TNT's "Inside The NBA.

Shaq made a bet with Ernie Johnson that TCU would beat Georgia in the 2023 National Championship Game but lost badly. Georgia blew TCU out on Monday night, 65-7 in a game that was over by halftime.

To settle the bet, Shaq had to eat frog legs on national television.

Here's the full video:

Johnson even showed up with a Georgia helmet on to deliver the frog legs. It was a perfect way to be a little petty (in a friendly way) to the Hall of Famer.

Shaq will have to think twice before taking an underdog in a championship game next time.