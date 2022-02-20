Look: Shaq’s Reaction To The Dunk Contest Is Going Viral

Saturday night’s NBA Slam Dunk contest was once again a disappointment to many fans. Knicks highflyer Obi Toppin came out victorious with a nice finishing dunk, but the event was largely a tough watch. Perhaps nothing sums up the state of the contest like this still of Shaq:

If you want to see what the dunk contest has truly devolved into, look no further than Shaq’s reaction to Vince Carter’s legendary performance back in 2000.

This weekend’s picture of Shaq quickly went viral on social media.

“Mannn we need Miles Bridges, Ant Edwards and Ja Morant next year,” one user said.

“Worst Dunk Contest of all-time,” another tweeted.

“Looks like my dad when he came to an away game knowing I was gonna sit the bench the whole time,” joked a fan.

“Lmfaooooo this was my mood watching that BS too,” another laughed.

“Joakim Noah told ya’ll Cleveland really sucks.”

“Shaq looks like ‘unless you can SHATTER GLASS AND BREAK THE ENTIRE RIM, don’t talk to me!’” another added.

It’s sad to see what’s become of what was once the highlight of NBA All-Star Weekend.