Look: Shaquille O'Neal Identifies NBA Franchise He Wants To Buy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal ranks among the richest former athletes in the world. But could it be enough to get him into one of the most exclusive clubs in America?

During a recent edition of The Big Podcast, Shaq was asked about the possibility of buying the Orlando Magic from the DeVos family. Shaq got his NBA start with the Magic in 1992 and is considered one of the franchise's all-time greats.

In reply, Shaq made it clear that he would love a chance to buy the Magic. He suggested that he might team up with fellow ex-Magic star Dennis Scott to make a bid if the DeVos family ever sells.

[Shaq and Dennis Scott] still run that franchise," Shaq said. "This message goes out to the DeVos family - if you're ready to sell the Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody that's going to take it to the next level. That's us."

Unfortunately for Shaq and Dennis Scott, the DeVos family don't seem to be making any plans to move anytime soon. They have not been linked to any potential selling of the team.

That isn't to say that Magic fans are happy with the current ownership situation. Fans have been making it clear for years that they're tired of the DeVos' mismanagement of their franchise.

Shaq would probably have to come to DeVos with an offer that would knock their socks off just to be heard out. And even then, there's no guarantees.

Will Shaq ever become an NBA owner?