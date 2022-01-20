Look: Shaquille O’Neal Loses Dallas Cowboys Playoff Bet

Today’s episode of Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast was appropriately named “The Big Wig.”

Ahead of this past weekend’s Wild Card matchup between Dallas and San Francisco, Shaq, a fan of the Cowboys, made a friendly wager with his co-host Anthony “Spice” Adams, who was drafted by the 49ers in 2003. And since the Niners took down the Cowboys in an upset victory, the NBA Hall of Famer was forced to uphold his end of the bargain.

Today, Shaq’s look featured a curly grey wig securely fashioned to his typically-bald head. He also sang an original song about the 49ers’ playoff dub.

“Me and @SHAQ had a bet!!! Shaq is a @dallascowboys fan and y’all know I got drafted to the @49ers!! Of course I want the Niners to beat the Cowboys. So Shaq had to wear a wig the whole podcast and sing an original song!!!” Adams wrote on Twitter.

After going 12-5 and winning the NFC East, Cowboys Nation had high hopes for this postseason run. But on Sunday, their season came to screeching halt with a 23-17 loss to the Niners.

Shaq echoed what many disappointed Cowboys fans have been saying throughout the week.

“I just thought this was our year,” he said.