Look: Shaquille O'Neal Pays Massive Restaurant Bill

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Shaquille O'Neal attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Shaquille O'Neal has always been a man of the people. And in the Hall of Famer's latest act of kindness, Shaq reportedly picked up a five-figure bill at a New York restaurant.

Per Front Office Sports via Page Six:

"On Sunday, someone paid the bills of every single person at Manhattan's Jue Lan Club. The generous patron even bought dinner for the entire staff. The gesture totaled 'over $25,000' and gave servers 'the biggest tip they’d ever received.' ... that person was Shaq."

Fans loved loved Shaquille O'Neal's gesture on social media.

"Be more like Shaq!" tweeted CNBC's Guy Adami.

"Pay it forward. Others do everyday," another user said. "It will make the world a better place."

"Shaq is a treasure we need to hide away for centuries," another commented. "Please never leave us."

"What a sweetheart," replied a YouTuber. "If only more people with his money had a heart like his."

"Love how he doesn’t do it for attention too," remarked another.

"The Diesel. GOAT," tweeted Michael McCarthy.

"Love this guy," said Scott Wapner.

"Imagine how many acts of generosity Shaq has committed that we don’t know about," commented CBS Sports' Seth Davis. "He is a big man with a bigger heart."

"7'1" Shaquille O'Neal trying to sneak out of the restaurant after paying for everyone's food," FOS followed-up.

Never change, Shaq.