Look: Shaquille O'Neal Throws Shade At 2 NBA Stars

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal has seen a lot of teams that failed to live up to expectations in the NBA playoffs this year. But two NBA stars who got knocked out early really got under his skin.

Following the 76ers' trade for James Harden during the regular season, some fans starting comparing his combo with Joel Embiid to Shaq's partnership with the late-great Kobe Bryant. As you can imagine, Shaq took exception to that.

Over the weekend, Shaq took to Instagram and admonished those who said that Harden and Embiid were a super duo like him and Kobe. He got a few apologies from various people who made that comment.

"Only one superduo ever created , yea i said it, ONLY ONE. Miss u kobe," Shaq wrote.

Playing together on the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaq and Kobe won three straight NBA titles and reached a fourth in 2004. The two ultimately didn't see eye-to-eye, which culminated in Shaq being traded to the Miami Heat in 2004.

On the other hand, Joel Embiid and James Harden are two stars who have achieved a lot on an individual level. But neither one has won an NBA title yet.

Shaq has publicly lamented how he left things with Kobe at the time of Kobe's tragic passing in 2020. It's understandable that Shaq will vehemently defend the legacy he built with The Black Mamba.

