Look: Shaquille O'Neal's New Haircut Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Viewers might've noticed something a little different about Shaquille O'Neal during Tuesday night's appearance on NBATV.

Back in 2020, the Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst lost a bet to Dwayne Wade and had to let his hairline grow in. Well... it happened again.

Fans reacted to the viral clip of Shaq showing off his new look on social media.

"MY AUDIBLE GASP," tweeted Kristen Ledlow.

"Shaq got more forehead and face than hair space," a user cried.

"Would have to start several degrees of longitude further north to line me up," joked Jason Goldman.

"SHAQ got lined-up…" laughed Rex Chapman.

"Lmaoo the way I made a sound when I realized."

"He got the LeBron," another replied.

"What's Shaq doing," another laughed.

Starting to think Shaq must've had some money on TCU last night.