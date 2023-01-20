Look: Shaquille O'Neal's New Nickname Going Viral

Shaquille O'Neal has been known by many names over his lifetime: Superman, Big Diesel and The Big Aristotle, to name a few.

In 2023, Shaq has created a new nickname to add to the list.

"Dark Nowitzki."

The Hall of Famer had NBA TV host Kristen Ledlow reluctantly introduce him with the new nickname on Friday.

The clip is going viral on social media:

Shaq's self-given nicknames have become stuff of legend in the NBA world. While they never stick around for long, they always provide a good laugh.

This certainly won't be the last nickname added to Shaq's arsenal. Who knows what the big man will come up with next.

What's you favorite Shaq nickname of all time?