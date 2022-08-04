Look: Shaquille O'Neal's Old Tweet From 2009 Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As one of the largest NBA players - and just a large man in general - there aren't many things Shaquille O'Neal can do comfortably.

The economy seating section of an airplane? Forget it. Walking through a doorway? Shaq has to duck just to avoid smashing his head on the top of it.

Riding a rollercoaster? Well, that's one thing that generated an iconic tweet from Shaq over a decade ago.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter in August 2009 to complain that his butt was a bit too big for the seats at a California amusement park.

"I'm at Knots Berry Famrs n my butts 2 big 2 fit in da seats on ride. ahhhhhh (dats me yellin)," the tweet read. Well, Shaq decided Throwback Thursday needed to be a thing again and he brought that tweet back up.

Check it out.

To be fair to Shaq, the seats at amusement parks are unnecessarily small. For someone that stands over seven feet tall and likely weighs close to or over 350 pounds, it's nearly impossible to squeeze into those seats.