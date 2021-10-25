The Spun

Look: Shirtless 49ers Fan Going Viral Sunday Night

49ers fans are drenched in water tonight.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers play in a heavy rain at Levi's Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

There’s some pretty bad weather in the Bay Area on Sunday night, but one San Francisco 49ers fan isn’t letting that get in the way of him enjoying the game.

The 49ers are hosting the Colts on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this evening.

A major storm is hitting the West Coast this weekend – dubbed a “bomb cyclone” by meteorologists – and it’s impacting the 49ers vs. Colts game on Sunday night.

Heavy winds and strong rain have been swirling around Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. One 49ers fan has decided to go shirtless – with a swim cap.

Well played, 49ers fan.

Indianapolis is leading San Francisco, 13-12, late in the third quarter on Sunday evening. The game is airing on NBC.

