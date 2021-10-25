Look: Shirtless 49ers Fan Going Viral Sunday Night

There’s some pretty bad weather in the Bay Area on Sunday night, but one San Francisco 49ers fan isn’t letting that get in the way of him enjoying the game.

The 49ers are hosting the Colts on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this evening.

A major storm is hitting the West Coast this weekend – dubbed a “bomb cyclone” by meteorologists – and it’s impacting the 49ers vs. Colts game on Sunday night.

Heavy winds and strong rain have been swirling around Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. One 49ers fan has decided to go shirtless – with a swim cap.

This 49ers fan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/k7WXYObsQz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2021

Well played, 49ers fan.

Indianapolis is leading San Francisco, 13-12, late in the third quarter on Sunday evening. The game is airing on NBC.