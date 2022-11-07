Look: Shirtless Kirk Cousins Video Is Going Viral After Win
"You like that!"
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been spotted rocking some of his teammates jewelry after Minnesota's wins this season. And after Sunday's W, the three-time Pro Bowler was dripping in all the ice on the flight back home:
Fans reacted to the viral Cousins clip across social media.
"How can you not like this???? Lol," a user asked.
"The plane:" another said.
"They got my boy actin upppppp," another fan laughed.
"Bought a chain 100 thousand ran it up in public housin."
"Nah this crazy," another user cried.
"Vikings need to win the Super Bowl I’ve seen enough."
"The pilot."
"That’s my QB," a Vikes fan tweeted.
"Oh the Vikings acting different."
The content we never knew we needed.