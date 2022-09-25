Look: Shirtless NFL Fan Is Going Viral On Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One New Orleans Saints fan is fed up with his team's performance on Sunday afternoon.

About halfway through the second quarter, this Saints fan got upset and took off his shirt and slammed it on the ground. At this point during the game, the Saints were down by 10 against the Carolina Panthers.

This is definitely something that a lot of sports fans can relate to, especially when their team isn't looking good.

Things have gone from bad to worse for this Saints fan. The Saints are now down 13-0 and it's halfway through the third quarter.

They're in danger of falling to 1-2 on the season after they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, 20-10.

This game is currently being televised by Fox.