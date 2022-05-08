Look: Shirtless Photo Of Troy Aikman Is Going Viral

The stories of Jimmy Johnson's boat excursions are the stuff of legend.

But, that's not what fans were talking about when Troy Aikman shared a photo of he and his former coach down in the Florida Keys over the weekend.

When the photo of the two Cowboys legends made the rounds on social media, folks couldn't help but notice how good of shape the Hall of Fame QB is still in.

"It's honestly crazy how in shape Troy is," one user commented.

"Could’ve won 5-7 together," a Dallas fan pointed out. "Karma hasn’t forgiven Jerry Jones yet."

"I’m already excited for the shirtless pic of Dak and Mike McCarthy together on a boat 25 years from now," another replied.

"Need a show about the 90s Cowboys similar to HBO’s Winning Time."

"Troy is [expletive] shredded," another tweeted. "Met him a couple weeks back and it's wild how big he is.

The pair were probably celebrating the release of Troy Aikman's new low-calorie light beer. As well as that new bag he got from ESPN, to call "Monday Night Football."