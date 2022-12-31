Skip to main content
Look: Shocked Michigan Fan Is Going Viral On Saturday

Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU.

The Michigan Wolverines are getting blown out early in today's Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU.

The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 21-3 first-half lead — stunning the No. 2 team in the nation.

Michigan fans are understandably baffled by this early deficit. One fan at State Farm Stadium is going viral for his stunned expression.

Take a look at the photo here:

Michigan fans aren't used to being in this position. The Wolverines are 13-0 this season and have a nation-leading average margin of victory (26.7). They allowed more than 20 points on just three other occasions this season.

Michigan entered today's College Football Playoff semifinal as 7.5-point favorites over TCU. Jim Harbaugh and his squad will need to turn up the heat in the second half if they want to mount a comeback and punch their ticket to the National Championship game.