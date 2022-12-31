Look: Shocked Michigan Fan Is Going Viral On Saturday

The Michigan Wolverines are getting blown out early in today's Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU.

The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 21-3 first-half lead — stunning the No. 2 team in the nation.

Michigan fans are understandably baffled by this early deficit. One fan at State Farm Stadium is going viral for his stunned expression.

Take a look at the photo here:

Michigan fans aren't used to being in this position. The Wolverines are 13-0 this season and have a nation-leading average margin of victory (26.7). They allowed more than 20 points on just three other occasions this season.

Michigan entered today's College Football Playoff semifinal as 7.5-point favorites over TCU. Jim Harbaugh and his squad will need to turn up the heat in the second half if they want to mount a comeback and punch their ticket to the National Championship game.