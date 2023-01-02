Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: Fans of the USC Trojans cheer during the game against the UCLA Bruins on December 3, 2005 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. USC won 66-19. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there.

After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.

Three fans were sitting in the front row looking dumbfounded. Two had their hands over their mouths while a third had her hands on her head as though she was in pain.

The clip is going viral with over 7,500 views in just a few minutes. For fans watching from home, the play clearly resonated with them.

USC were only short favorites against Tulane despite having previously been considered a candidate to make the College Football Playoff. For the first three quarters, the offense moved the game with ease.

But USC's defense couldn't seem to slow down Tulane's rushing attack or stop the big play. After USC took a 45-30 lead with 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, Tulane took over on both sides of the ball.

A few big passes set up a Tyjae Spears touchdown, then a botched USC kickoff return set up for a Tulane safety. And after getting the ball back, the Green Wave rolled over the Trojans for the epic Alex Bauman touchdown grab.

Truly a moment that the Trojans wish they hadn't been a part of.