Look: Shocking College Basketball Upset Wednesday Afternoon

A major college basketball upset unfolded on Wednesday afternoon - one that shocked the basketball world.

Iowa entered its matchup against Eastern Illinois as a 31.5-point favorite according to ESPN. Everything looked fine after the first half when Iowa had a 45-37 lead.

Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes fell apart in the second half. Eastern Illinois raced to a 55-38 second half advantage, giving the Panthers a 92-83 victory over the Big Ten program.

One betting analyst noted that insider are calling it one of the biggest upsets in decades.

"Several bookmakers are calling Iowa’s loss to Eastern Illinois as a 32-point favorite the biggest college basketball point-spread upset in at least 30 years," CBS Sports host Chris Hassel tweeted.

It's a brutal loss for the Hawkeyes, who managed a measly 38.9-percent shooting from the floor.

Iowa gets the chance to rebound with a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers coming up next week.