Look: Shohei Ohtani's Hit Off Green Monster Goes Viral

Everything Shohei Ohtani does seems to be backed by some kind of baseball magic.

During Thursday's matchup against the Boston Red Sox, the Los Angeles superstar drilled a shot deep to left field and off the iconic "Green Monster." The ball struck the scoreboard just above his number, causing it to drop.

Take a look at the play here:

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this improbable hit.

"Here's one of those 'I've never seen that before' moments in baseball," one fan wrote.

"Ohtani's a hero of the working man. Usually he's helping out the grounds crew by picking up trash but now he's helping out the scoreboard operators," another joked.

Ohtani, the league's reigning MVP, logged two hits and one RBI en route to this afternoon's 8-0 victory over the Red Sox. He also threw 11 strikeouts through 7.0 innings pitched.

The Angels currently sit atop the AL West with a 17-10 record.